Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,283 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $71.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.95 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

