Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 414 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SO opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.86. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.