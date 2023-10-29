Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 71 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,332,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $276.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.47 and a 200-day moving average of $306.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

