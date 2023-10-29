Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $561,431,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100,110 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,546 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of BMO opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.90. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.81%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

