TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Lowered to $182.00 at Desjardins

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from $192.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $159.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $153.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.90.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFI International

TFI International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.76. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TFI International has a 12-month low of $85.86 and a 12-month high of $138.16.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.