TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at $122,299,702.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TGTX opened at $6.96 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

