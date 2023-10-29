TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Short Interest Up 14.5% in October

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,210,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 32,510,000 shares. Currently, 27.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,299,702.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TGTX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,475. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

