TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Short Interest Up 14.5% in October

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,210,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 32,510,000 shares. Currently, 27.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,299,702.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TGTX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,475. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
