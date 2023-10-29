Tgs Asa (TGSGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on November 27th

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

