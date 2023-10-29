Tgs Asa (TGSGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on November 27th

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.
Tgs Asa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $19.69.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tgs Asa
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.