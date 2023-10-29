The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,802 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $179.69 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $139.52 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

