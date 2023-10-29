The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (CGABL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on November 15th

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.
Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of CGABL opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.
Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.