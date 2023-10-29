The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (CGABL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on November 15th

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CGABL opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

Get Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 alerts:

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

biohaven is engaged in the identification and development of clinical stage compounds targeting the glutamatergic system. biohaven obtained licenses from yale university school of medicine and massachusetts general hospital regarding intellectual property relating to the use of certain glutamate modulating agents in the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.