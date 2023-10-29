The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,670,000 after purchasing an additional 572,403 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 436.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,839,000 after purchasing an additional 451,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $39,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $117.93 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $117.29 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

