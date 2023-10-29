The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. 13,626,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,748,068. The company has a market capitalization of $238.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,422 shares of company stock valued at $21,291,662 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

