The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.89. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 8,510 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

