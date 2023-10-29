The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $53.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded JD.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.93.

JD.com stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. JD.com has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

