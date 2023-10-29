The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $975.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, insider Steven R. Golliher bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,543.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Golliher acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,543.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.