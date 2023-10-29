The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456,935 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Kroger worth $21,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 0.8 %

KR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. 3,368,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,318. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.