The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.54

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.54 and traded as high as $4.66. The LGL Group shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 1,573 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The LGL Group in a report on Saturday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Featured Stories

