The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Macerich has a payout ratio of -680.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Macerich Price Performance

MAC opened at $9.71 on Friday. Macerich has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.97 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Macerich by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

