The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 1.0% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 10.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Progressive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PGR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.06. 2,147,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,094. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.53.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,091 shares of company stock worth $10,240,432 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.