The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $888.64 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHYF

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of SHYF opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $387.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $225.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.95 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Insider Activity at The Shyft Group

In other news, Director Terri Pizzuto bought 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,701. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Dinkins bought 3,150 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $49,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,549 shares in the company, valued at $258,826.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri Pizzuto acquired 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,701. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.