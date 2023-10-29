The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Siam Cement Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SCVPY opened at $8.85 on Friday. Siam Cement Public has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.
About Siam Cement Public
