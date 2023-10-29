The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Siam Cement Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCVPY opened at $8.85 on Friday. Siam Cement Public has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

Get Siam Cement Public alerts:

About Siam Cement Public

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.