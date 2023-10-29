The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in TJX Companies by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,608,081 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $136,349,000 after acquiring an additional 356,877 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,083 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 566,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 255,415 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.93 and a 1-year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

