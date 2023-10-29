The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COCO. TheStreet raised shares of Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Vita Coco Price Performance

COCO opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. Research analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,870.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,504.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 34,746 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $940,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,870.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,504.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,755. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 66.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 37.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

