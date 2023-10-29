Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Down 30.1% in October

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 252,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
NASDAQ THTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,573. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.81.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
