Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,172 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

