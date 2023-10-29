Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,066 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.