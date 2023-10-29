Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 91.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $281,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,368,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UITB opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.1622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

