Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,021 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

