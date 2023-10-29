Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $223.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.79 and a 200 day moving average of $226.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.75.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

