Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $511,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after buying an additional 2,967,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American International Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after buying an additional 7,413,947 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,362 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

