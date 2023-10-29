Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $747,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

