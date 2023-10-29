Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,864 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 671.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,528,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $105,055,000 after buying an additional 2,200,749 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,574,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $273,178,000 after purchasing an additional 957,326 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.