Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 166 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $109.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day moving average is $178.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.87 and a 52 week high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

