Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 5,001 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.71% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,825,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CSF stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

