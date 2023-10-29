Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $451,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Zscaler by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

ZS opened at $154.37 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $177.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.09 and a 200-day moving average of $141.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,768,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,398 shares of company stock valued at $21,572,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

