Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBCP. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 6.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 127,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 65,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 8.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

Shares of TBCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 1,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.55.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

