Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Acquired by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,259 shares during the period. Tidewater makes up about 5.2% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.05% of Tidewater worth $89,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 29,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,429,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $100,037.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,824,429.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $100,037.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,824,429.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $1,358,917.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,466,869 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of Tidewater stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.58. 522,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,249. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $73.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.28). Tidewater had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $214.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDW

About Tidewater

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.