Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TIPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Tiptree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tiptree

Tiptree Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TIPT traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.10. Tiptree has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $18.00.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $404.52 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tiptree by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tiptree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tiptree by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiptree

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.