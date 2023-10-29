Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.40 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). 510,636 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 509,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.24).

Tirupati Graphite Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.63.

Tirupati Graphite Company Profile

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

