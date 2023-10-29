Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on November 15th

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,049,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 230.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

TMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

