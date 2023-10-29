Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on November 15th

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th.
Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.
Tompkins Financial Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of TMP stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
View Our Latest Analysis on TMP
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tompkins Financial
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.