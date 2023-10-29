Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Down 31.4% in October

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 398,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 463,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNXP shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.55 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
