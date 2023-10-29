Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Down 31.4% in October

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 398,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 463,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNXP shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.55 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Further Reading

