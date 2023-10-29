TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 204,400 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 958,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in TOP Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TOP Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TOP Financial Group in the second quarter worth $404,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOP Financial Group Stock Performance

TOP Financial Group stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. TOP Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $256.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

