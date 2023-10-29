TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,982,000 after buying an additional 655,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TORM by 145.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 683,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TORM by 5,904.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 966,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TORM during the 4th quarter worth $21,066,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TORM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter.

TRMD opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. TORM has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 51.58% and a net margin of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.73%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 47.10%.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

