Toscafund Asset Management LLP Invests $1.06 Million in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Corebridge Financial comprises approximately 4.2% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRBG. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $3,444,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 1,517.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,207,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRBG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. 2,046,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

