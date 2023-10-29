TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,208. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

