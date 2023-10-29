Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $208,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSEM

About Tower Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.