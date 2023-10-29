TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.45.

TransAlta Trading Down 2.7 %

TSE:TA opened at C$10.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.61. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$10.14 and a 52 week high of C$13.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.19. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of C$625.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.4946287 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

