TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on THS. Barclays decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 87,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,258,639.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

