Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Trex worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Trex by 1.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Trex by 5.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

NYSE:TREX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.28. 1,007,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. Trex’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

