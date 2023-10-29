TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.22 million. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.65%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. TriMas updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.95 EPS.

TriMas Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TRS opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $982.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. TriMas has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $30,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,909,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,382,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TriMas by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

